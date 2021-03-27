Kerala HC asks EC to respond to Ramesh Chennithala on â€˜fraudulentâ€™ voters list

The Opposition Congress leader had approached the High Court with a complaint that there are four lakh bogus voters in Kerala.

news 2021 Kerala Assembly Election

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the Election Commission to respond to the petition of Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala after he approached the court seeking its immediate intervention in the "fraudulent" voters list for the April 6 Assembly polls.

The High Court will take up the petition on Monday.

Chennithala's public interest litigation, according to him, was a forced one as he had approached the Chief Electoral Officer in the state five times with a complaint that there are over four lakh fraudulent voters in the 140 Assembly constituencies, having their names in multiple constituencies.

He has been releasing the details of this 'duplication' in the past week in various constituencies that he has been touring.

Chennithala in his petition has demanded that all such people, who have multiple identity cards, should not be allowed to vote and action under the Indian Penal Code and the Peopleâ€™s Representation Act should be taken against all the government officials who played a role in issuing such fake cards.

Teeka Ram Meena, the Chief election officer (CEO) in Kerala, has asked all the 14 district collectors to conduct a detailed probe into the complaints, before presenting his views before the court.

Read: Kerala voters' list has duplicate names, state poll chief says 'nothing new'

Meanwhile, Chennithala on Friday came up with yet another allegation that the CPI(M) has started distributing some chemical which can be used to rub off the election ink that's applied after one casts oneâ€™s vote.

"If a free and fair election takes place, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will win 110 out of the 140 seats," said Chennithala.

Earlier, Chennithala also said that he was surprised to hear the response of incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when the matter was raised before him. CM Pinarayi said that 'this is the work of the Congress' and that was a very callous reply to a serious issue, Chennithala said.