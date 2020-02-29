Kerala HC asks Centre for response on petition filed by kin to stay 'Marakkar' film

The family of Kunjali Marakkar, on whom the film is based, has filed a petition to stay the release.

The release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal in the lead, and directed by Priyadarshan, may hit an obstacle. A petition has been filed by the family of Kunjali Marakkar, the real life public personality, on whom the film is based. The film is expected to be released on March 26 as of now.

“The Kerala High Court has directed the standing counsel for the Central government to inform the court as to what they have done in relation to the complaint given by the petitioner,” says Advocate Ramesh Chander, counsel for the petitioner.

“The petitioner belongs to the family of Kunjali Marakkar and feels that the way Kunjali Marakkar is depicted in the movie defames the family members. Kunjali Marakkar is also depicted as wearing the emblem of Lord Ganapathy on his forehead which is against the Muslim customs, and he was a Muslim,” the advocate says.

Under the Cinematographic Act, 1952 and Rules , any complaint received by the censor board has to be referred to the government. Rule 32 of the Act on re-examination of certified films states: “Where in respect of a film which has been certified for public exhibition, any complaint is received by the Board, the same shall be forwarded to the Central Government.”

The next hearing of the case is posted for Wednesday, March 4. The film will be postponed or not depending on the court order on Wednesday.

Besides Mohanlal in the lead role, the film’s cast also comprises Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Suneil Shetty, Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja, Mukesh and others. Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen as the younger version of the lead pair in the film.

The film, made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, is produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla and CJ Roy under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment.

(With inputs from Digital Native)