Kerala HC against use of 'kodathi vilakku' term for Guruvayur temple ritual

The High Court has said that as secular democratic institutions under the Constitution, "courts cannot be seen engaging in activities that promote any particular religion".

Kerala High Court on Tuesday, November 1, issued an official memorandum to the judicial officers of Thrissur district objecting to the use of the term â€˜kodathi vilakkuâ€™ (court lamp), an annual ritual in Guruvayur temple. The official memorandum (OM) has been issued on the instruction of Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar, the judge-in-charge of Thrissur district. The â€˜kodathi vilakkuâ€™ is organised by members of the Chavakkad Munsiff Court Bar Association.

The High Court said that there is nothing wrong in the association organising it, but the name Kodathi Vilakku gives the impression that courts in the state are connected with it. The High Court said that as secular democratic institutions under the Constitution, "courts cannot be seen engaging in activities that promote any particular religion".

The memorandum stated that it has been noticed by the High Court that an annual religious event called 'kodathi vilakku' was being hosted at the Guruvayur temple by an organising committee comprising members of the Chavakkad Munsiff Court Bar Association.

"While there can be no objection to members of the Bar Association organising such events, either individually or collectively, the use of the name 'kodathi vilakku' is unacceptable for it gives the impression that the courts in our state are in some way connected with the organisation of the event," the memorandum noted.

It also said the fact that judicial officers of all ranks, including those professing other religions, "feel compelled/obliged to attend the annual event", which is also attended by the High Court judges, "indicates the extent to which the term 'kodathi vilakku' can be misleading".

"Accordingly, while steps are being explored to prevent the organisers of the event from using the name 'kodathi vilakku' in future, the judicial officers in Thrissur Judicial District are advised not to actively involve themselves in the organising of the said event, either by consenting to be a part of the organising committee or in any other manner. They shall also not feel compelled or obliged to attend the event," the High Court said.

â€˜Kodathi vilakkuâ€™ is a lighting ritual as part of Guruvayur Ekadashi. The lawyers organise and light lamps on this day at the temple. Even High Court judges have participated in this in the past. As per reports, a former Chavakkad Munsiff court judge Abdulla, gave all support to the ritual when he was appointed there. Though he did not participate directly, it was with his support that â€˜kodathi vilakkuâ€™ started. After a few years, this practice was almost stopped, but a senior judge of the High Court Devaswom bench restarted the practice.

