Kerala govt's alleged remark in SC calling KM Mani 'corrupt' stirs row

According to media reports, the Kerala government's counsel on Monday allegedly remarked that KM Mani was a corrupt politician.

The CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has denied media reports that the state government's counsel called late KM Mani, Kerala Congress(M) leader and founder, a corrupt politician. The remark, which was reported by many media outlets, is said to have been made by the state government's counsel in the Supreme Court and has triggered a controversy in the political sphere of Kerala. Jose K Mani, son of KM Mani and leader of Jose faction of the party, is now with the Left front.

The counsel for the Kerala government had approached the Supreme Court in a case against six legislators of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in 2015 for indulging in vandalism in the Assembly. The counsel in the arguments against Kerala High Court’s decision dismissing the plea for withdrawal of the case, reportedly remarked in the Supreme Court that the protest on the floor of the Assembly was a natural protest by legislators against a corrupt politician. While the ruling LDF has come out stating that the counsel’s statement was twisted, opposition leaders called it a disgrace to KM Mani and have urged Jose K Mani to explain his stand in the matter.

The vandalism related to the case took place on March 13, 2015 when erstwhile State Finance Minister KM Mani was presenting the state Budget for the new fiscal during the UDF-led government's rule. The then CPI(M)-led opposition had taken a strong stand that Mani, who was accused of taking a bribe of Rs 1 crore for reopening bars, should not be allowed to present the Budget. When Mani began his speech, the Left legislators went berserk, throwing out the Speaker's chair from the dais and also damaging electronic equipment on his table. For close to six decades, KM Mani was with the Congress-led United Democratic Front. But after the death of Mani two years ago, things went haywire for his son Jose K Mani, and he joined the Left Front last year. Jose K Mani faction’s Roshy Augustine is the Water Resources Minister in the LDF government.

Reacting to the controversial remark, Jose K Mani did not express his stand clearly on the matter, but senior party leader Stephen George, soon after hearing about the controversial remark, said that it was made by the counsel and cannot be taken lightly. Stephen George also said that they expressed their strong protest about it and wanted the Pinarayi Vijayan government to take cognisance of this and take appropriate remedial measures. "This statement has to be withdrawn, as courts have given a clean chit to KM Mani," said George.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan reacted to the media stating that Jose K Mani should think if it is apt again to continue with the LDF. Congress leader and former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala asked why Jose K Mani was keeping silent. “He should say whether he agrees with the government counsel’s statement that KM Mani was corrupt,” Chennithala said. PC George, who was earlier part of Kerala Congress (M), and a seven time legislator, who lost this time, said that if Jose K Mani has any shame left, he should ask his party legislator Roshy Augustine, to quit.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) acting state secretary and convener of the Left Democratic Front, A Vijayaraghavan, stated that KM Mani’s name was not mentioned by the counsel in the Supreme Court. “A section of the media is trying to make a misunderstanding. It is twisted news in order to create problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to take up this issue at party meetings scheduled in the next three days and when the case comes in the apex court on July 15, there are chances of making some amends.

(With IANS inputs)

