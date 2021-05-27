Kerala govt schools to reopen on June 1 through digital classes

Minister V Sivankutty announced that the new academic year will commence through digital classes, and they are considering starting interactive classes soon.

The new academic year for government and government-aided schools in Kerala will commence on June 1 via digital classes, Minister for General Education V Sivankutty announced on Thursday. Notably, the minister also announced that practical examinations for class 10 students [both SSLC and Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC)] have been cancelled, and practical exams for class 12 – Higher Secondary Schools (HSS) and vocational HSS – will start from June 21. “The practical exams of HSS and Vocational Higher Secondary School students will be held from June 21 to July 7,” said V Sivankutty.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that ‘pravesanolsavam’ on the occasion of schools reopening for students from class 1, will be held on June 1. Though the classes will first commence digitally like the past academic year, through Victers Channel (a government run educational channel) and its online handles, the minister said that very soon, interactive classes will start. “There have been issues with digital only classes as students and teachers cannot see each other. We are seriously thinking about starting interactive sessions,” he said.

The ‘pravesanolsavam’ will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through KITE Victers. “There will also be an inauguration event at the Cotton Hill School in Thiruvananthapuram,” the minister said. Meanwhile, the decision about cancelling Plus One examination was not announced. “We held a meeting with a different teachers association and there is a difference of opinion. Final decision will be announced within two days by the Chief Minister,” he added.

It has also been decided that the evaluation camp for teachers of HSS and Vocational HSS will be held from June 1 to 19. The evaluation camp for SSLC and THSLC will be held from June 7 to 21.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last academic year was also held through digitally. Though there were efforts to bridge the digital divide in many marginalised communities, it was found not to be effectively implemented. With the new academic year to commence, questions will also be raised on how this will be addressed by the government this year.

