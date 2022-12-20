Kerala govt released Rs 8.7 crore as aid for survivors of rape, violence in five years

RTI activist Raju Vazhakalaâ€™s query revealed that 1185 women survivors of rape, domestic violence, and acid attack received financial aid through the Aashwasanidhi scheme.

news Aashwasanidhi scheme

The Kerala government has released Rs 8.7 crores as financial aid in the last five years to 1185 women survivors of rape, domestic violence, and acid attack through its Aashwasanidhi scheme. The statistics were released by the State Nirbhaya Cell which functions under The Women and Child Development Department, Kerala in response to a query by RTI (Right to Information) activist Raju Vazhakala.

Introduced in December 2018, the scheme is designed to support survivors of sexual assault and acid attacks by providing financial assistance to bear the often-exorbitant costs associated with seeking justice and recovering from the trauma of sexual assault. The move has been hailed as an important step forward in the fight against sexual violence as it recognises the difficulties survivors face in the process of seeking justice. "The government has a crucial role to play in supporting and protecting victims of sexual abuse. It is essential that survivors have access to justice and receive the necessary resources and support to heal and rebuild their lives. By working together, we can create a safer, more compassionate society for all," said Raju Vazhakala.

As per the RTI, the state disbursed Rs 3.78 crores in 2021-22 to 472 victims and Rs 2.32 crores to 294 survivors in the current year. In 2020-21, Rs 1.58 crores were distributed among 284 survivors. Under the scheme, a minor who has survived sexual assault under the POCSO ( Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, and rape survivors (gang rape/rape/unnatural sexual offences) are eligible for a minimum financial aid of Rs 50,000 and a maximum of Rs 1,00,000. If there is a loss of life in a sexual assault case, the deceasedâ€™s immediate relative will get Rs 1,00,000. If the case pertains to a grievous physical injury or any mental injury due to domestic violence, the minimum compensation is Rs 25,000 and the maximum amount is Rs 50,000.

Other than the survivors of sexual assault, women and children rescued from trafficking are also beneficiaries under the scheme. They are eligible for a minimum aid of Rs 25,000 and a maximum of Rs 50,000. Meanwhile, survivors of acid attacks are eligible for a minimum aid of Rs 1,00,000 and a maximum of Rs 2,00,000. In case of pregnancy on account of rape, an additional Rs 1,00,000 is given. If the survivor loses any limb or part of the body, they are eligible for an amount of Rs 1,00,000. In the case of the loss of a foetus, miscarriage as a result of the assault, or loss of fertility, the survivor can claim Rs 1,00,000.

â€œThough the increase in the number of sexual assault cases against women is alarming, the positive aspect of the data is that survivors are speaking out and demanding justice. It takes immense courage and strength to come forward and share one's story, and it is essential that we support and believe in survivors. Together, we can create a world where sexual abuse is not tolerated and survivors are empowered to heal and thrive," Raju Vazhakala added.