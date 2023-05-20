Kerala govt publishes list of achievements on anniversary, calls it ‘Real Kerala Story’

The advertisement comes at a time when the film ‘The Kerala Story’ has been creating controversy for its propagandist misrepresentation of the number of women who were radicalised from Kerala.

The advertisement describes Kerala as a jewel in India’s crown and also lists the achievements of the state – first rank in NITI Aayog’s Sustainable Development Index, top spot in the Union Ministry of Education's Index of Excellence, the state with the lowest poverty ratio as per the National Multidimensional Poverty index by NITI Aayog – among others.

“Kerala, a jewel in India's crown, unfolds a remarkable tale of social harmony, equitable growth, and progressive values. With its unique model of inclusive development, Kerala has emerged as an exemplar of people-centric progress. Here, compassion and social jostles drive policies that empower marginalised communities and foster equal opportunities for all. Kerala shines as a beacon of progressive ideals, where every voice matters and the spirit of unity paves the way for a brighter future. Discover the real Kerala story, where dreams thrive, and humanity flourishes under the Pinarayi Vijayan Government, which celebrates its second anniversary,” the ad read. It also has a QR Code which takes you to an Instagram handle by the name The Real Kerala Story.

Sharing the ad, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Kerala weaves a tale of social harmony and progressive values. Embracing social justice, we drive inclusive development that empowers all. On Kerala Government's second anniversary, we celebrate the #RealKeralaStory, where dreams flourish and humanity thrives. #KeralaStory.”

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, has been endorsed by multiple Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The film claims to tell the story of Hindu women from Kerala who were radicalised and converted to Islam to join ISIS.