Kerala govt portals win awards in national service delivery assessment

The Sevanam portal which is planning to integrate 816 different services with single window access came sixth in the digital service delivery category.

news Governance

It was in the last seven to eight months that Kerala developed a web portal, ‘Sevanam’, to integrate all the services of the various government departments. In the same period, the Kerala State IT Mission also took up the revamping of the government website – kerala.gov.in. Now, in an assessment conducted by the Government of India, both the portals have won laurels. The kerala.gov.in portal has won the first rank in the state portal category while the Sevanam website came in the sixth position in the category of digital service delivery.

The assessment – called National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment - carried out by the Union Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), was released on Monday, June 12. “Kerala has been a fairly good performer in the state portal, for which we won the first place. What is also important is that we came in sixth position in the category of digital service delivery, for which we have been working the last seven to eight months,” says Snehil Kumar, director of Kerala State IT Mission.

The Sevanam portal – services.kerala.gov.in – is in the process of bringing together 816 government services into one website. “So far we have integrated 240 services, and work is going on to bring in the rest,” Snehil adds.

The web portal was developed by the state government’s Centre for Development of Imaging Technology or C-DIT, under the guidance of the IT Mission. Simultaneously, the government portal was revamped to link four dashboards – kerala.gov.in, services.kerala.gov.in, dashboard.kerala.gov.in and document.kerala.gov.in.

Snehil says that citizens can approach any of these departments for services, use the portal or avail of the Akshaya centres, which help people access e-services.

“The idea is not that we want citizens to only get services through the Sevanam page. They can go to the department website or the services page or make use of the Akshaya centre model,” Snehil adds.

The Sevanam page’s additional feature is its single window access – a user needs to login only once to access the hundreds of services.