Kerala govt, police face backlash over handcuffing two student protesters

The protesters of the students' wing of the second biggest ally of the Congress-IUML-MSF waved black flags at the Education Minister.

The Kerala government and the state police came under severe criticism on Monday, June 26, after pictures of two student protesters with handcuffs went viral on social media. The incident occurred the other day after the protesting members of the students' wing of the second biggest ally of the Congress- Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)- Muslim Students Federation (MSF) waved black flags at the State Education Minister V Sivankutty who was there for a function. The protesters were demanding more seats for Plus Two in schools.

Veteran IUML legislator and former State Minister MK Muneer said in Kerala that the CPI(M) has a separate rule, while the Opposition follows another set of rules. “The MSF protesters were handcuffed as if they were terrorists. Pinarayi Vijayan is going ahead in a totally undesirable manner and targetting the opposition. This does not augur well and we will soon launch a massive protest against this double standards,” said Muneer. Angry Opposition student protesters took to the streets at few places in the state and at Kozhikode, the protesters clashed with the police.

Lashing out at the ruling Left, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said that some in the police have been relegated to acting according to the orders that come from the CPI(M) state party headquarters. “It's high time that police officials who take directions from the CPI(M) resigned. A time will dawn when all wrong actions taken will backfire. Moreover, the students were protesting for a genuine need,” said Satheesan.