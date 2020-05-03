Kerala govt moves Wayanad from green to orange zone as new COVID-19 case reported

The state government also changed the status of Alappuzha and Thrissur district from orange to green zone.

The Kerala State government on Saturday changed Wayanad district’s status from green zone to orange zone, as a person was found to be positive for COVID-19 in the district.

A 52-year-old lorry driver who returned from Chennai on April 26, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. This is Wayanad’s first positive case in a month. Before this, two people were found to be positive in Wayanad district on March 30, and they were discharged from the hospital after they recovered.

Therefore, the district was listed as a green zone by the Centre on Friday. But on Saturday, with a new person being infected, the Kerala government announced that Wayanad will be an orange zone.

Meanwhile, the state government also changed the status of Alappuzha and Thrissur district from orange to green zone. Ernakulam district is already in the green zone.

“Since Alappuzha and Thrissur have not reported new COVID-19 cases for the past 21 days, they are being included as green zones. This change is brought as per the Centre’s guidelines,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Kannur and Kottayam, the districts in the red zone as declared by the Centre, will continue to be so, the CM added. He also said that the list will be updated regularly based on people who test positive for the virus.

Updated list of zones in Kerala (as on May 2):

Red Zone:

- Kannur

- Kottayam

Orange zone:

- Kasaragod

- Wayanad

- Idukki

- Kozhikode

- Kollam

- Palakkad

- Pathanamthitta

- Malappuram

- Thiruvananthapuram

Green zone:

- Ernakulam

- Thrissur

- Alappuzha

It was on Friday that the central government announced the updated district-wise list of green, orange and red zones in the country. Following the announcement, Centre also announced that the lockdown will be extended in India till May 17.

