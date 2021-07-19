Kerala govt launches 'Pink Protection' project to prevent crimes against women

As many as 10 cars, 40 two-wheelers, including Bullets, and 20 bicycles were allotted by the government as part of the pro-women project.

news Women's safety

Amidst concerns of increasing atrocities against women, especially during the COVID-19 induced lockdown period, the Kerala government on Monday, July 19 launched a comprehensive programme to safeguard their rights in public, private and cyber spaces. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kicked off the endeavour, titled "Pink Protection" project, by flagging off an array of vehicles, to be given to the assigned officers of the drive, in front of the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.



Senior police officers, including DGP Anil Kant, were present on the occasion. As many as 10 cars, 40 two-wheelers including Bullets and 20 bicycles were allotted by the government as part of the pro-women project, an official statement said here. The 'Pink Protection' is envisaged to prevent dowry-related harassment, cyber bullying and atrocities in public places against women.



The existing pink patrol system would be further strengthened under the new initiative, police sources said. The Chief Minister had said that an increase in crimes against women had been recorded in the state during the lockdown period and the Pink Protection project would address such issues. Under the initiative, Pink "Janamaithri" beat would involve police personnel visiting houses and collecting details of domestic violence. The personnel would speak to panchayat members and locals to collect information on incidents of abuse and report to the police officers before a complaint reaches the station.

The specially trained Pink beat officers would be present in public places and a pink control room would be available in all the 14 districts, the statement said, adding that a pink shadow patrol team would identify anti-social elements at crowded places and take action.

An all-women Bullet patrol team, named 'Pink Romeo', has already been launched in the state as part of the pro-women initiatives of the government, it added.