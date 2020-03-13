Kerala govt launches mobile app for users to track coronavirus updates

Health Minister KK Shailaja put up a Facebook post about the app and provided the link to download it from Google Playstore.

The Kerala government has launched a mobile application called GoK Direct for users to get information and updates regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) disease. Health Minister KK Shailaja put up a Facebook post about the app and provided the link to download it from Google Playstore.

It is an initiative from the Kerala Startup Mission and the Information & Public Relations Department. The app can also send text message alerts to basic phones (without internet).

News, government notices, helpline numbers and other details would be available on the app. Quarantine protocol, advice to visitors and awareness to travelers are some of the categories included in the app. The app can be downloaded from here.

Two new cases of coronavirus tested positive in Kerala on Thursday, taking the total number of people with COVID-19 to 16. The two patients are a Dubai returnee from Thrissur and a Qatar returnee from Kannur.

Meanwhile, the High Court on Thursday dismissed reports that courts in Kerala were being closed or that summer vacation would be advanced in the wake of coronavirus scare. The High Court Registrar General on Thursday said that there was no such proposal in the offing.

However, all principal district judges have been directed to instruct officers under them that wherever litigants are likely to throng, it is not necessary to follow the regular court procedures; instead cases which will not be taken up for trial can be adjourned by notification.

"In other words, regular functioning of the courts should be continued," a statement from the office of Registrar General K Haripal said.

Presence of the parties shall not be insisted unless essential for enforcement of orders of the High court or other superior courts.

Mediation and Lok Adalat proceedings need not be taken up during the period of alert, except for compliance of judicial directions, it said.

District judges should also ensure that guidelines issued by the state Health department shall be adhered to in letter and spirit, the statement added.

With inputs from IANS