Kerala govt issues multilingual pamphlets, SMS alerts to spread awareness on COVID-19

The pamphlets in three foreign languages and six Indian languages were released in Wayanad.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Multi-lingual pamphlets and SMS alerts are now part of awareness drives against coronavirus in Kerala, where the state government has stepped up divergent initiatives to contain its spread.

Thinking out of the box in creating awareness on containing and safeguarding against the disease, the district administration in Wayanad, a major tourist centre, on Tuesday released pamphlets on the dos and don'ts on the virus in different languages including foreign languages.

Pamphlets are ready in three foreign languages-- French, Spanish and German and six Indian languages including Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, official sources said.

Being a place where tourists from the world over throng, a leaflet in English alone would not be sufficient to all who are from other non-English speaking countries, Europe in particular, authorities said.

Pamphlets in other Indian languages are also ready for distribution targeting north Indian labourers, they said.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla said the initiative would go a long way in properly educating and guiding people of different regions to understand and get guided accordingly to not only prevent the spread but to take care of themselves.

Developed by Totem Resource Centre in association with the district administration, the first leaflets were released by State Transport minister AK Saseendran at a function held in the Collectorate in Wayanad.

SMS alert

Meanwhile, an SMS alert facility for creating awareness among people about Covid-19 was launched by the state government in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. People can register their mobile numbers by giving a missed call to receive relevant information and updates on the outbreak.

"Kerala Government's Information & Public Relations Department has launched an SMS alert system for creating awareness on COVID-19. Give a missed call on 830 220 1133 and register your number. Then you will start receiving relevant information and updates on the outbreak," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

He urged people to avail this service to get authentic and official information and not get misguided by rumours and fake news.

The state has earlier launched a mobile application 'GoK Direct' which provides information and updates on COVID-19.

"News related to Covid-19, Government Orders and notices, helpline numbers and other details would be available on the app," state health minister KK Shailaja had said, adding that quarantine protocol, advice to visitors and awareness to travellers are also included in the app.

The state had also launched a "break the chain" campaign to prevent the coronavirus from spreading

This was taken up by social media, where many people, including celebrities, urged people to wash their hands with soap or sanitize them regularly.

Also read: