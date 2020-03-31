Kerala govt to issue liquor passes for those with alcohol withdrawal syndrome

There have been several reports of suicides allegedly due to the non-availability of alcohol in the state.

The Kerala government is planning to issue liquor passes to those who are suffering from alcohol withdrawal syndrome after the bars and liquor shops outlets in the state have been shuttered as part of the COVID-19 lockdown. The passes will enable them to procure alcohol in a limited amount.

The move comes after reports of suicides emerged, allegedly of those who could not procure alcohol and took the extreme step after developing physical and mental health issues.

The government has issued a few instructions for procuring the liquor pass. Those who reach Primary and Family Health Care Centres (PHC/FHC), taluk and district hospitals, general and specialty hospitals, medical colleges and other government hospitals for treatment of alcohol withdrawal syndrome should get OP (Outpatient) tickets and be examined by a doctor. If the doctor is convinced that the person has alcohol withdrawal syndrome, a note saying so would be given to the person. This note should be taken to the nearest excise range office or circle office by the patient or someone authorised by the patient.

On the basis of the note issued by the doctor and the identity card produced by the patient, the Excise Department will issue a liquor pass. A person would not get more than one pass. The Excise Department would then pass on the information to the managing director of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BevCo).

The BevCo MD should then ensure that Indian-made Foreign Liqour (IMFL) in the quantity allowed by the Abakari Act shall be distributed to the patient. However, BevCo outlets should not be opened to function for this purpose. The Excise Department should also be informed of the quantity of alcohol supplied to the patients who bring the liquor passes issued by it.

The IT Cell of the Excise Department should see to it that details of the liquor passes issued are properly documented and no duplication happens.

Earlier the government had said that alcohol will be issued to people suffering from withdrawal in the quantities prescribed by a doctor. However doctors of Indian Medical Association said that this can’t be done and they could not prescribe alcohol for treatment. It is after this that the government brought the move to issue liquor passes.

