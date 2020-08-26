Kerala govt insists on e-passes for travel into state, protests erupt

Kerala has retained the e-pass system despite the Ministry of Home Affairs directing free-movement of goods and people.

Protests have erupted against the Kerala government’s continued insistence of e-passes for entry into the state. With a surge in COVID-19 cases since May, Kerala has insisted on retaining the e-pass system for travellers, despite the Ministry of Home Affairs ordering all states and Union Territories to allow free-inter state movement of people and goods.

On Tuesday, BJP workers at Kasargod’s Talapady, near Karnataka border, held a ‘Civil Disobedience Protest’ against Kerala’s rules for inter-state travel. The party workers marched in protest and entered Karnataka. They then returned to Kerala to violate interstate rule.

Speaking to the Times of India, one protesting BJP worker said that the Kerala government was not implementing Centre’s order on free inter-state movement. “As part of the protest, we have crossed the inter-state border to Karnataka and returned to Kerala without passes. If the police or health department asks us to quarantine, we will violate that also,” he added.

Currently, persons wishing to travel to Kerala have to register on the COVID-19 Jagratha e-portal and wait for their request to be approved. Though states like Karnataka have scrapped e-passes, Kerala’s neighbour Tamil Nadu recently relaxed the e-pass norms for travel between the districts within the state. In Tamil Nadu, the e-pass for inter-state travel and those arriving from abroad are still given to only those with medical emergencies, weddings or deaths.

“There is a ‘domestic returnees registration’ option under Public Services on the website. Once you visit that page, you have to register your phone number and fill up all required details. Depending on the slots available at Kerala’s border check posts, your request will be approved. Usually within 24 hours you will receive an approval for travel,” an official at the COVID19 Jagratha helpline confirmed with TNM.

Travellers will have to show their e-passes at the border check posts. They will also undergo a temperature check. On reaching their destination, these inter-state travellers will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine, as per Kerala’s rules. Earlier, Kerala’s quarantine period for inter-state travelers was 28 days, which has now been shortened.

Travelers will receive verification or monitoring calls from local Panchayat or Municipality, District Medical Office, Primary Health Centre and other units. After 7-10 days of home quarantine, they will mandatorily have to undergo a swab test to check for COVID-19. On testing negative, they can complete their quarantine period.

Those who don’t want to go into quarantine can apply for an emergency pass.

“You can go to the short/regular visit registration option on the Public Services link on the site. A short visit applicant is only allowed to stay in Kerala for 8 days. You must have a valid reason, such as a wedding, a funeral, medical emergence or a death etc to apply for this pass. Along with this, you must carry proper documentation,” the official stated.

Those who do not register before traveling will not be allowed to enter the state. Usually, the District Medical Officers or Police will instruct them to travel back to their origin state. They could also be put in an institutional quarantine.

On July 29, 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs in an order on Guidelines for Unlock 3.0 removed all restrictions on inter and intra-state travel for goods and people. On August 22, this was reiterated in an order issued by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to all Chief Secretaries of States.

“There shall be no restriction on Inter-state and Intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements. This includes movement of persons and goods for cross land border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries,” the order read.

It also mentioned that local level restrictions on movement are being imposed by various states/districts.

“Such restrictions are creating problems in Inter-State movement of goods and services and are impacting the Supply Chain, resulting in disruption of economic activities and employment besides affecting supply of goods and services,” the order stated. It also added that restrictions imposed at the local level by the District Administration or by the State government are in violation of the MHA guidelines issued by the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.