Kerala govt to follow complete lockdown on Sundays: List of whatâ€™s permitted

According to Chief Secretary Tom Jose, the regulation is not just to prevent COVID-19 but also to reduce carbon emissions and to protect the environment.

Coronavirus Lockdown

The Kerala government on Saturday released a standard operating protocol as the state will be on complete lockdown on Sundays, beginning May 10. Regardless of the red, orange or green zone status of the districts, all places have to undergo complete lockdown on Sundays until further orders.

The order by Chief Secretary Tom Jose, dated May 9, states that the regulation is not just to prevent COVID-19 but also to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment and greenery of the state.

According to the order, only certain essential services will be allowed in the state during the complete lockdown on Sundays.

What is permitted

> Shops selling essential items can be open

> Collection and distribution of milk

> Take away counters of hotels from 8 am to 9 pm

> Online delivery upto 10 pm

> Walking and cycling

> Supply of newspapers

> No social gathering is permitted except for marriages and funerals

> Movement of goods vehicles

Agencies that can function

> Media outlets, hospitals, medical stores, medical labs and related institutions

> Departments, agencies and activities connected with COVID-19 containment

> Agencies in the field of waste disposal

> All manufacturing and processing activities of continuous nature and ongoing construction activities

In addition to allowing the above activities, only persons related to health emergencies, government servants on emergency duties, persons engaged in activities connected with COVID-19 containment and persons responsible for conducting rituals at religious institutions will be allowed to move around on Sundays.

If anyone not in the listed group of people needs to travel for any emergencies, they will have to obtain passes from District Collectors or police authorities.

Roads closed for traffic

The order also states that a total of nine roads in three Municipal Corporations in the state will remain closed for motorised traffic, except for emergencies and essential goods vehicles, from 5 am to 10 am. Only non-motorised traffic â€” walking and cycling â€” will be permitted on these roads.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation: From Museum Junction to Vellayambalam, Kowdiar - Rajbhavan - Vellayambalam and Pattom â€“ Kuravankonam - Kowdiar.

Kochi Corporation: BTH to High Court Junction, Manorama Junction to Panampally Nagar, the entire stretch of Stadium Link Road and approach road to GCDA stadium in Kaloor.

Kozhikode Corporation: Beach road, PHED Road from Eranhipalam to Sarovaram Park, Vellimadukunnu - Kovoor road.

