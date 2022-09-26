Kerala govt extends tenure of former diplomat Venu Rajamony as OSD by one year

Rajamony, India’s former Ambassador to the Netherlands, had assumed charge as the OSD to the Kerala government for external cooperation in September last year.

The Kerala government has extended the tenure of former diplomat Venu Rajamony as its Officer on Special Duty (OSD) by one year, according to an official order. Venu Rajamony, India's former Ambassador to the Netherlands, had assumed charge as the OSD to the Kerala government for external cooperation in September last year. His one-year term ended on September 16, 2022.

"Government have examined the matter in detail and are pleased to extend the tenure of Shri Venu Rajamony, Indian Foreign Service (1986 Batch; Retired) as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Government of Kerala (External Cooperation) on the same terms and conditions of his current appointment on part time basis, for a further period of one more year with effect from 17.09.2022," a statement issued by the state government said. The decision came after a cabinet meeting held on September 22, according to reports.

Venu Rajamony had retired in November 2020 after completing 34 years of service. A career diplomat, he worked as the Ambassador of India to the Netherlands from 2017 to 2020 and as the press secretary to former president (late) Pranab Mukherjee from 2012 to 2017.

As the OSD, Rajamony liaises with the Ministry of External Affairs, foreign missions in New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, among others, and Indian diplomatic missions abroad on matters pertaining to the Kerala diaspora and opportunities for external cooperation in diverse sectors. Venu Rajamony is also the author of the book titled ‘India and the Netherlands: Past, Present and Future’.

Expressing his gratitude, Venu Rajamony took to social media to share the news, “Happy to know that the state cabinet decided to extend my tenure as OSD (External Cooperation) for another year. I believe this reflects the government’s appreciation of the work done by me over the last one year. I am grateful for the trust reposed in me through this extension,” he tweeted.