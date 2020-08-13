Call records of COVID-19 patients collected in Kerala, critics raise concerns

Kerala police issued a circular asking officials to collect Call Detail Records from BSNL and Vodafone.

For the past several months, the Kerala police has been collecting call detail records (CDRs) of COVID-19 patients in the state. The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan justified the move as efforts to help health authorities ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is kept under control.

"According to the rules, law enforcement agencies can do this and it is done to trace contacts of those who turn COVID-19 positive. This will not be used for any other purpose and will not be shared either," said Vijayan at a press conference on Wednesday.

Former state law secretary, BG Hareendranath told Times of India reporter KP Saikiran that the decision to retrieve CDRs of infected citizens is a gross infringement of the right to privacy of an individual. He further added that the right to privacy is explained in detail in Puttaswamy judgement by the Supreme Court. The police can seek information in specific crime cases but the people cannot be put under surveillance as Kerala is not a police state.

The police collect CDRs of COVID patients to prepare route maps to enable contact tracing. The state police chief and Director General of Police, Loknath Behera on Wednesday issued a circular to all senior police officers stating that ADGP (intelligence) and ADGP headquarters should take up collecting of CDRs from BSNL and take up the matter with Vodafone as there was a delay in them sharing the data.

Leader of Opposition from the Kerala Congress, Ramesh Chennithala criticised the state government and police over the data collection, calling it an issue that can lead to a serious breach of individual privacy. He urged the state government to ensure that the data collection for contact tracing only.

CM Pinarayi said that the Kerala Police is coming out with newer modes for COVID control and it would be implemented by the respective district police officials depending on the circumstances prevailing at the spot.

"There has been a respite in the spread of COVID-19 disease in the coastal hamlets of the capital district and hence there have been relaxations. It has also been decided to conduct COVID-19 tests for all fisherwomen and those who turn negative can start their vocation," said Vijayan.

Vijayan said that on Wednesday the state saw 1212 new COVID-19 positive cases, while 880 were cured.

At present, there are 13,933 positive cases, while 24,926 people have so far been cured of the disease.

(IANS)