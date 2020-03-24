Kerala govt calls for health professionals to volunteer to deal with COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala rose by 28 cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 95. The number of people under quarantine or isolation at houses and hospitals is 64,320. Add to this the number of people who are throwing caution to the wind by travelling instead of following the quarantine period. In the view of the urgency for medical professionals to handle the growing cases and arrest the spread of the disease, the Kerala government is seeking the assistance of medical professionals who can volunteer.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has called for the participation of the health practitioners who offer voluntary services at the isolation facilities in hospitals or at homes, patient management in wards, screening at airports, seaports, railway stations and bus stations.

“The state of Kerala has taken effective steps against the COVID- 19 pandemic. The efforts to break the transmission chain of the virus is possible with the support of the community,” reads the message from the Health Department.

The health practitioners who are interested in joining the government can enrol by furnishing a document. Click here to fill and submit the form.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala, will contact those who submitted the forms.

On Monday, the Kerala government appointed about 276 doctors from the Kerala Public Service Commission rank list. After conducting job interviews over video conference, these doctors were sent their appointment letters in one day.

Health Minister KK Shailaja also said that the other paramedical staff would also be appointed soon.

As part of its preparedness plan, the state government will increase the number of doctors, nurses and other medical staff in every stage — A for initial stages, then B and finally C.

