Kerala govt asks SC for extension of actor assault trial by 6 months

The government move comes in light of the allegations made recently by film director Balachandrakumar in connection with the case.

The Kerala government has approached the Supreme Court for an extension of the trial of the actor assault case. The government made a plea to extend the trial by six more months in light of new developments in the case. The trial was to finish by February 16.

The government move comes in light of the allegations made recently by film director Balachandrakumar in connection with the case. In the state's plea for extension of trial, it is said that the investigating official believed that the revelation needed further probing.

On Tuesday, a trial court in Kochi asked the police to probe the allegations by Balachandrakumar, one of which said that actor Dileep, an accused in the case, had watched the visuals of the assault before it was produced in the court. The director also said that he witnessed the close relationship between Dileep and the main accused in the case, Pulsar Suni.

The trial court asked the police to submit its report by January 20. However no decision has been made about further investigation into the 2017 crime, after the prosecution's demand for one in light of the new revelations.

Dileep will reportedly be questioned again while a statement would be taken from Balachandrakumar under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The survivor actor wrote a letter to the state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after Balachandrakumar's revelations came out. She pointed out that the Special Public Prosecutor in the case, VN Anilkumar quit days ago, protesting the attitude of the High Court judge Honey Varghese. A year ago, the previous SPP A Suresan had also resigned for the same reason. The survivor actor wrote to the CM to look into the matter and appoint an SPP at the earliest. She also wrote in her letter that Balachandrakumar's allegations should be probed.

Accused actor Dileep wrote a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) the same day, asking not to investigate the case any further. He also alleged conspiracy behind Balachandrakumar's revelations and accused Deputy Superintendent of Police Baiju Paulose to be behind it.

