Kerala govt announces reservation for transgender persons in nursing courses

Health Minister Veena George said one seat each will be reserved for transgender candidates in the BSc Nursing and General Nursing courses offered in the state.

news News

The Kerala government, in a first of its kind move, has announced reservation for transgender persons in the nursing education sector. The announcement was made by Health Minister Veena George, who stated on Wednesday, July 26 that one seat each has been reserved for transgender candidates in the BSc Nursing and General Nursing courses offered in the state.

According to Veena, this is the first time in history that reservation has been allotted for transgender persons in the nursing sector. “This government has been taking important steps for the upliftment of the transgender community. It is in continuation of these efforts that the representation of transgender community in the health sector is ensured,” she said. The minister also looks after the portfolios of Women and Child Development, Family Welfare, Medical Education, Medical University, Indigenous Medicine, AYUSH, and Drugs Control.

It is to be noted that the reservation has been announced only in the education sector and not in the employment sector. The Supreme Court, in its 2014 judgement in the National Legal Services Authority of India (NALSA) v Union of India case, had said that trans persons in India have the right to reservation. The court had also asked the Union and state governments to treat trans persons as “socially and educationally backward class,” besides directing the governments to extend “all kinds of reservation in cases of admission in educational institutions and for public appointments.” Nine years have passed since the order, but it is yet to be implemented in India.