Kerala govt allows CBI probe into alleged sexual abuse linked with solar scam

The main accused in the case has alleged that former CM Oommen Chandy, KC Venugopal among others has sexually abused her.

In what could be a major hurdle for the Congress led UDF in the upcoming assembly polls, the LDF government has given nod for a CBI probe against some of the opposition party’s prominent leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. The probe is on the alleged sexual abuse cases filed on the complaint of a Kerala native woman who is the key accused in the infamous solar scam case.

The permission for the CBI probe was granted in an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary TK Jose on Saturday. Congress leaders and Member of Parliament KC Venugopal, Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash, MLA AP Anil Kumar and BJP leader (former Congress leader) AP Abdhullakkutty, are the other accused persons in the case in addition to former CM Oommen Chandy.

The government decision comes after the woman reportedly approached the state government raising concerns about the case and demanding to hand it to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The order issued by the government states that six cases registered by Crime Branch -- 42/2018, 43/2018, 140/2019, 141/2019, 142/2019, 128/CR/HHW1/TVM/2016 -- following the allegations raised by the woman, will be referred to CBI.

The sexual abuse allegation against the Congress leaders, particulary against former CM Oommen Chandy, was a major issue which jolted the then UDF government, which ultimately lost the assembly polls. The woman who is the key accused in the multi crore solar scam case, where multiple people were cheated in the solar energy investment scam, had alleged that the leaders abused her when she approached them seeking aid with her business.

The first information report filed in 2019 against Hibi Eden is under sections 376 (rape) and 354 A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code; Adoor Prakash under IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (A) and section 120 (O) (causing through any means of communication nuisance to any person) of the Kerala Police Act.

Meanwhile, AP Anil Kumar has been charged under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex), 354 (A) (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 420 (cheating).

‘Politically motivated move’

Reacting to the move by the CPI(M) led state government, Congress leaders have come out stating that it is an “election stunt”.

“Since the past five years, the state government has not been able to find anything. Now, when the election has neared, the case is handed over to CBI. This is an election stunt,” Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote on Facebook.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy also reacted to the media stating that the move is politically motivated. “I haven't even given an appeal in the High Court against the case, yet there were no developments. Now when elections neared, this has happened,” Oommen Chandy reacted to Mathrubhumi News, adding that he won’t again go for appeal against this.

Meanwhile, the complainant woman who talked to the media stated that she demanded a CBI probe as the investigation in the state was not moving forward as the officers were having practical difficulty as some of the investigations need to be held outside Kerala.

In last November, Kerala government had withdrawn the general consent given to CBI to investigate cases in the state. This came after CBI registered a case against the prestigious Life Mission housing project of the state government. Notably, the state had also vehemently opposed to the CBI probe in Periya twin murder case, were two Youth Congress workers were murdered.