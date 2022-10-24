Kerala Governor's demand 9 VCs should resign is anti-constitutional says Congress

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday directed VCs of nine universities to submit the resignations by 11.30 am on Monday.

Congress leader KC Venugopal, on Monday, October 24, has come out against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan saying that the latter’s move is the latest of the Union Government's attempt to intervene in the higher education sector. Vengugopal, who is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organisation), in a statement said that the Governor's move would harm the autonomy of the universities and that should be questioned. Vengugopal’s response was against the Governor’s direction on Sunday, October 23, to Vice Chancellors (VCs) of nine universities to submit resignation by 11.30 am on Monday.

"There is no doubt that the Left government in Kerala has taken a stand that would sabotage the autonomy of the Universities in Kerala. All the out-of-the-way appointments made by the government should be opposed and corrected. However it's against the federal principles to make decisions that are against constitutional values in the name of correcting something which was done out of the way,” read’s Venugopal’s statement on Facebook on Monday.

“We have to comply with the SC verdict of quashing the appointment of VC of the Technical University. Illegal appointments have to be legally corrected like this, not through a Governor who is making and implementing norms for the Union government. The Governor's order to submit resignation by 11.30 breaches all boundaries of democracy. That should be opposed,” said the Congress leader.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday lashed out at the Governor saying that he is a tool of the Sangh Parivar and trying to destroy universities.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan who welcomed the governor's move on Sunday said that the appointments which are in question now were all made together by the Chief Minister and the Governor. "The Opposition in the state has objectively opposed or backed the acts of the Governor. The CM has alleged that the Governor is implementing the Sangh Parivar agenda. The CM carried out the illegal activities in Universities along with the Governor," the Opposition leader said in a press meet on Monday.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader ET Mohammed Basheer on Sunday had criticised the Governor saying that his move can not be justified at any cost. IUML is an ally of the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) headed by the Congress.

