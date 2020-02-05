Kerala Governor slams Chennithala for remarks on ex-DGP TP Senkumar’s appointment

Chennithala had claimed that when he was the Home Minister, TP Senkumar was appointed as the DGP only because he was a Malayali.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday hit out at Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala for his statement that former DGP TP Senkumar was appointed to the post for being a Malayali.

Without naming Chennithala, Kerala Governor said that India was not a banana republic and it was irresponsible for him to do so.

“I shudder at the thought of what was said, that he appointed so-and-so person at such-and-such position because of his ethnic background. Here the limit of all irresponsibility has been crossed. Are we living in a banana republic?” asked the Governor.

Ramesh Chennithala had recently made a statement against former DGP TP Senkumar, who was appointed when Chennithala was the Home Minister, saying he regretted the appointment. He had also said that he ‘had bypassed seniority to make Senkumar police chief to favour a Malayali officer’.

“When I or the ministers take an oath, we say we shall do good to all people without any feeling of favour or ill-will. India is a country rich in diversity. I will not differentiate between two people based on the background they come from,” said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The Governor has been criticised by the opposition, especially its leader Ramesh Chennithala for his pro-CAA stand. Chennithala had even moved the state Assembly with the request to move a resolution against the Governor but the assembly recently rejected this, saying there was no need to move such a resolution.

Speaking to the media in Kozhikode, the Governor said that he will continue to discharge his duties regardless of the criticism. “This is my government. I am the head of the state and I have not come here for confrontation. The Kerala government is doing wonderful work. This is a society which cares for the uncared. I praise the state government wherever I go. The advanced healthcare and educational system of the state are often appreciated,” he said.