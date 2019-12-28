Kerala Governor heckled by students in Kannur over pro-CAA remarks

Politics

Six Congress workers, including KSU district president P Muhammed Shammas and Youth Congress leader Rigil Makkutty, were taken into custody by police.

Black flags and heckles by the Youth Congress and workers of the Kerala Students’ Union greeted Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday at Kannur. The Governor was in Kannur to inaugurate the 80th Indian History Congress at Kannur University.

The Governor was also met with protests from delegates at the Indian History Congress during his speech. Delegates heckled the Governor when he spoke about the anti-CAA agitations in various parts of the country. “You have every right to protest. But you cannot shout me down,” Khan repeatedly said.

“When you shut the door for debate and discussion, you are promoting violence,” he further added.

Students from different universities were also seen holding placards and raising slogans during the speech. They were then whisked away by the police.

Expressing concern over the incident, the secretary of the Indian History Congress said, “Some of the delegates were peacefully standing and holding placards. They were roughed up by the police.”

The police had beefed up security at the event as Kannur district Congress leaders had opposed the participation of the Governor because he supported the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Governor Khan had earlier said that the CAA fulfills the promise given to non-Muslims of Pakistan by Congress leaders at the time of partition. He claimed that Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru had promised this to those in Pakistan who were non-Muslims.

On Friday, Kannur district police chief Prateesh Kumar issued a circular directing political activists to avoid illegal or violent activities near Kannur University.

Kannur District Congress Committee president Satheshan Pacheni, in a statement on Facebook, earlier said: “Governor should not be invited to the History Congress. This is an event attended by national and international history students. An RSS spokesperson, who doesn't hold the value of his position and propagates cheap politics should be avoided. The Governor has tried to twist history to protect the interest of BJP government”.

Kannur Parliamentary member K Sudhakaran and Mayor Suma Balakrishnan had boycotted the inaugural ceremony of the event in protest against the Governor's participation.

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president VM Sudheeran had also lashed out at the Governor and said that his respect towards the office of the Governor will be lost if he made such statements.

