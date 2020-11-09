Kerala Governor Arif Khan hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment

Arif Mohammed Khan was diagnosed with the disease on November 7, and has been shifted to the hospital for close monitoring.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan, diagnosed with COVID-19, was on Monday admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for close monitoring. A tweet from the Governor's official handle has confirmed that he is clinically stable. The Kerala Raj Bhavan Public Relations Office (PRO) has tweeted that a medical board was formed to optimise the governor's clinical management. The Governor was diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 7.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan,who was diagnosed with SARS Cov-2 infection on 07 Nov is admitted to Govt MedCollege, Trivandrum for close monitoring. He is clinically stable. A MedicalBoard was formed to optimize Hon. Governor's clinical management :PRO,KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/gbEjA3OVWe â€” Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) November 9, 2020

On the day, he tweeted: "I have tested positive for Covid19. But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in New Delhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side (sic)."

Five ministers in Kerala had earlier been infected with the coronavirus - Thomas Isaac, EP Jayarajan, VS Sunil Kumar, MM Mani and KT Jaleel.

On Monday, Kerala recorded 3,593 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths. The state, which has been witnessing the highest number in the country of fresh cases reported on a single day in recent weeks, currently has 79,410 active cases. The death toll has risen to 1,715. However, more than four lakh people have recovered from the disease so far, with 5,983 more persons testing negative on Sunday.

The state has been testing between 40,000 to 70,000 samples in the past few months, and the test positivity rate has remained more or less stable. As of Sunday, more than 51 lakh people of the state have been tested in total.

The highest number of active cases are now in Ernakulam (10,802), followed by Thrissur (9,549) and Kozhikode (8,916). Idukki at 1,577, Kasargod at 1,564 and Wayanad at 906 have the least number of people under treatment for the disease.