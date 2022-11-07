Kerala Governor accuses CPI(M) govt of becoming like an ‘oligarchy’

While interacting with the press, Kerala Governor Mohammed Arif Khan ousted journalists of two news channels, accusing them of alleging that they are cadres who masquerade as media.

news Controversy

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is at loggerheads with the Left government on various issues, on Monday, November 7, alleged that a system of "oligarchy" is prevailing in CPI(M)-ruled state, and it was evident from the incidents of party cadres being appointed in government jobs. Amidst the ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the Left government over various issues, including Vice-Chancellor appointments, Khan claimed he was "threatened of dire consequences" by the activists of the Left organisations.

During his interaction with the media, Khan targeted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan politically claiming that he knows him very well and the veteran leader had a history of scooting from a police station in Kannur district seeing the gun taken out by a young IPS officer when he had tried to free a murder accused forcibly from police custody.

The brief interaction session held at the guest house also saw Khan ousting journalists of two news channels, accusing them of alleging that they are cadres who masquerade as media. Both the ruling LDF and opposition Congress strongly criticised Khan's act.

Referring to the developments in the CPI(M)-ruled Thiruvananthapuram Corporation where the Mayor's office allegedly writing to the CPI(M) leadership seeking the "priority list" of the party cadres to be appointed in temporary posts in the civic body, Khan alleged that the party cadres and relatives of the left leaders were getting jobs while the qualified youths were forced to leave the state in search of employment. "The letter which is being discussed is not the first of its kind. Many other such letters exist with people. They will come into light very soon. They have become like an oligarchy in Kerala," the Governor alleged.

He said young men and women in Kerala have to go to other states and foreign countries looking for jobs, "but the relatives of the CPI(M) leadership, they are accommodated in universities right from temporary jobs to the permanent jobs, its only cadre are being recruited.” He also claimed that the people were asking are all the jobs under Kerala government reserved for cadres and the university jobs for powerful people in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mayor Arya Rajendran had on Sunday, November 6, categorically denied that no such letter was sent to anyone and had filed a complaint with the Chief Minister against the "fake letter."

The Governor, who is also the chancellor of the universities in the state, alleged that the Vice-Chancellors (VC) were not allowed to perform their duties.

Referring to the SFI protest against Ciza Thomas who was recently appointed by him as the VC in-charge of Kerala's Abdul Kalam Technological University, Khan said, "Right now, a situation is being created where the Vice-Chancellors are being stopped from performing their duties. Law and order issues are being created. I am threatened with dire consequences. I am ready to face. Let them come where they want to come."

He also attacked the Left party and Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan over the November 15 protest march to Raj Bhavan.

"Barge into Raj Bhavan if you have the guts, attack me on the road," Khan said, adding that "I am waiting to come to their dharna. I request don't hold it on the 15th. Hold it on a day when I am in Raj Bhavan. I will come. Let's have a public debate."

As the war of words between the Governor and the Chief Minister intensified, Khan targeted Vijayan politically, claiming that he had gone on to say that he did not know who the Governor was.

"The Chief Minister is going to the extent of saying he doesn't know who I am... I know how in Kannur he (Vijayan) tried to free a man who was arrested by police in a murder case, and he tried to do it forcibly and when a young IPS officer took out the revolver, then what happened to him he only knows, he had to go back home to change his clothes," Khan said, mocking at Vijayan.

Asked about the Left government's move to approach the court against him, Khan said his was not an elected job and if he was guilty of breaching any law or propriety, one can go to the court or to the President.

The interaction started with Khan categorically refusing to speak to the media till reporters from CPI(M)-controlled Kairali News and Kozhikode-based MediaOne were removed from the area.

"I hope there is no Kairali or MediaOne here. I don't want to talk to you. Get out. I won't talk to you. Please go away...You are settling scores with me in Shah Bano. You are carrying out a campaign against me. I will not talk to Kairali and MediaOne. Please if there is anyone, please get out from here," Khan said.

All the media houses were instructed to send an email seeking permission to attend the interaction this morning. Before the Governor arrived, his office officials read out the list of media houses and confirmed their presence including Kairali and MediaOne. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists have decided to take out a protest march to Raj Bhavan tomorrow against this Act of Governor.