Kerala government bans mayonnaise made with raw eggs

It was decided in a meeting with stakeholders that vegetable or pasteurised mayonnaise could be used instead.

news Health

The Kerala Health Department has banned the production, storage, and sale of mayonnaise made of raw eggs. Health Minister Veena George issued the order in this regard on Friday, January 13, under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The decision had been taken on Thursday in a meeting with stakeholders. A statement from the Minister said that mayonnaise made with raw eggs was found to be very dangerous if not used in time. In a meeting with representatives of organisations in the hotel, restaurant, bakery, street vendors and catering sectors, there was full support for the ban on mayonnaise made from raw eggs. It was decided that vegetable or pasteurised mayonnaise could be used instead.

“There were several complaints from people who consumed mayonnaise. It is used in shawarma or sandwiches for dressing. If mayonnaise is kept without proper pasteurisation, it will generate salmonella bacteria, which can adversely affect even healthy persons,” the statement further read. Salmonella bacteria affects the intestinal tract. The Food Safety wing of the Health Department also issued an order on Friday mandating that a sticker showing the date and time of preparation and the expiry date be affixed on food packets.

The Health Department has strengthened checks at eateries and other food outlets after food poisoning led to the death of one and caused illness in many. A 33-year old nurse, Reshmi from Kottayam, died after showing symptoms of food poisoning on January 3. On Thursday, around 500 kilograms of rotten frozen chicken was seized from a house in Kochi. Officials searched the residence after they received several complaints that frozen meat was being stored in freezers at the house, leading to foul smell emanating from there.