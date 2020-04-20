Kerala gives warm farewell to Italian national who recovered from COVID-19

Tonizzo has left to Bengaluru in a car arranged by the Kerala government and he will be leaving to Italy from there.

Roberto Tonizzo, the Italian national who was admitted in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, has recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Tonizzo tested positive for coronavirus on March 13, 15 days after his stay in Varkala.

"After this pandemic ends, I will come back to Kerala. It is like my home. I thank all the doctors and nurses who treated me so well," he told the media.

"The food and treatment were very good. I'm very happy, absolutely nothing to complain about," he added.

He was given a warm send-off by hospital authorities and was gifted with flowers and paintings.

After Tonizzo tested positive, the district administration had ordered extreme vigil in Varkala and Thiruvananthapuram as he had stayed for 15 days in a resort. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan had asked people not to go out unnecessarily even before the state-wide lockdown was announced.

Tonizzo had reached Kerala on February 27. He showed symptoms on March 10 and got admitted on March 13.

The route map of Tonizzo had caused huge concerns as he had attended a DJ party, a temple festival and had also visited many places during his stay in Varkala. He has been a regular visitor to Kerala.

After he tested positive, the resort he stayed in was immediately closed down and nine staff members went into isolation.

Kerala currently has a total of 401 COVID-19 cases, of which 129 patients are under treatment and 270 have recovered. Three person have died so far.

