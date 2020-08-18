Kerala to give 4% reservation for disabled persons through Employment Exchange

All appointments through the Exchange will have reservations for differently-abled people, said Health Minister KK Shailaja.

The Kerala government has assured 4% reservation for persons with disabilities in appointments through the state’s Employment Exchange.

The state Employment Services Department, generally known as the Employment Exchange, provides an interface between employers and job-seekers. Some government jobs in contract positions are also appointed through the Employment Exchange.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that all appointments through the exchange will have reservations for differently-abled people.

Earlier, in a meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided to allot 3% reservation to persons with disabilities in different posts, including part-time sweepers at government offices. Now based on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, the reservation has been increased to 4%.

The reservations are applicable to posts where appointments are through the Kerala Public Service Commission.

The PWD (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights, and Full Participations) Act, 1995 had included seven disabilities. But the RPWD Act 2016 has included 21 more health conditions under disabilities.

Apart from previous seven, cerebral palsy, dwarfism, muscular dystrophy, acid attack victims, hard of hearing, speech and language disability, specific learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, chronic neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease, blood disorders such as haemophilia, thalassemia, and sickle cell anaemia, and multiple disabilities are also included.

The Act also mentions, “the appropriate Government shall ensure that the PWD enjoys the right to equality, life with dignity, and respect for his or her own integrity equally with others.”