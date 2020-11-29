Kerala to get heavy rains on Dec 1 and 2 due to formation of low-pressure area

IMD has predicted the formation of a low-pressure area, which is likely to reach south Tamil Nadu coast around December 2.

Kerala is expected to receive heavy rainfall as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the formation of a low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the Southeast Bay of Bengal. The weather forecasting agency has issued an orange colour code warning for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for December 1 as well as for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts for December 2. The Orange colour code implies the district administration should be prepared to take action.

The Yellow colour code warning has been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kottayam districts for Tuesday, and for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts for Wednesday, it said.

"A low-pressure area lies over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Equatorial Indian Ocean. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours and likely to intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach south Tamil Nadu coast around December 2," the IMD said in a statement.

Winds reaching up to 90 kilometres per hour (kmph) are likely over Southwest Bay of Bengal and along south Tamil Nadu coast, Kerala coast, Comorin Area and Gulf of Mannar. Winds up to 75 kmph are also expected over north Tamilnadu-Puducherry coast, Southeast Arabian Sea and Maldives and Lakshadweep areas. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas, IMD said. “Fishermen are also advised not to plan for deep-sea fishing till December 2,” it added.

Cyclone Nivar, which hit the coast of northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, had inflicted many damages to the coastal area. Several areas, including parts of Chennai, were inundated and hundreds of trees were uprooted. Three people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Chennai during the cyclone. Andhra Pradesh also reported damages, including several hectares of crops, during the cyclone.

