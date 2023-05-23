Kerala fireman dies while dousing massive fire in Thiruvananthapuram godown

The fire broke out in the early hours of May 23 at a godown of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited in Kinfra Park, Thiruvananthapuram.

news News

A 33-year-old fireman died while dousing a massive fire that broke out in a godown in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala during the early hours of Tuesday, May 23. JS Renjith, attached to the Chackai Fire Force Station, was part of the force that went to douse the fire at the godown of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) in Kinfra Park.

“We got information about the fire at 1.45 am, and passed it onto the Kazhakoottam station under which the location falls. Later, when the fire spread, more units were sent to the location. Renjith was part of the team that went from the Chackai station, near the international airport,” Shafi, an official at the control room, told TNM.

It is not yet clear what started the fire, but it has taken several hours for the fire to be doused. KMSCL officials fear a loss of over Rs 1 crore. People in the neighbourhood said that they were woken up by a huge sound before they realised that there was a fire at the godown.

Shafi said that Renjith was injured when a shutter broke and hollow bricks fell over him. He was taken to the KIMS Hospital but died during treatment. Renjith, who hailed from Attingal, had been in service for six years.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about how the godown was stacked with chemicals besides medicines, a good portion of which had crossed the expiry date. However, the Managing Director of KMSCL, Jeevan Babu, said that they do not suspect any foul play at the moment. "Directions were given to separate the chemicals that were stored in the godown. A probe will be undertaken," he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his condolences to Renjith’s family. Minister for Labour V Sivankutty said that there will be a proper investigation into the fire, while saluting Renjith’s services.

Incidentally, a similar fire had broken out at the KMSCL Kollam warehouse last week, causing a loss of Rs 8 crore.

(With input from IANS)