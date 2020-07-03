Kerala film employees' assoc announces helplines to report fake casting calls

The association is also producing a short film with actor Anna Ben, to bring awareness on the subject.

Flix Mollywood

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has put out helpline numbers and announced a short film to spread awareness on fake casting call agencies and people exploiting others on the pretext of offering acting opportunities.

People who have no connection with cinema are engaged in such illegal activities, giving a bad reputation to the whole industry, said FEFKA general secretary and filmmaker B Unnikrishnan. He also said that those who are interested in joining the film industry should exercise more caution.

Women and trans women can contact the women's cell of FEFKA to report casting-related or other bad experiences on the number +91 9846342226. Another number to check on the authenticity of casting calls has also been given by FEFKA: +91 9645342226.

The association is making special arrangements for casting agencies and casting directors to register too. The details of those who have registered will be passed onto other film associations as well as the producers association, AMMA (actors' union), directors unions, production executives union and so on.

The move comes at a time when a gang of imposers allegedly tried to threaten and exhort money from actor Shamna Kasim. It emerged later that the gang had planned to kidnap her and demand a huge ransom. Eight people have been arrested in the case, while four others are absconding.

FEFKA is also producing a short film to bring awareness on the subject of fake casting call agencies and directors. Actor Anna Ben will play the central character in the film to be directed and shot by Jomon T John. Earlier, FEFKA released nine short films to spread awareness on COVID-19 and encourage people to step up during these difficult times. The films, less than a minute long, were sketches from everyday life with actors like Muthumani, Sreej Das, Rajisha Vijayan, Anna Rajan, actor-director Johny Antony and others playing the characters.

