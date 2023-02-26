Kerala farmer who 'disappeared' in Israel traced, to return to state

The farmer, Biju Kurien (48) hailing from Kannur district of Kerala was part of a 27-member delegation of Kerala farmers, was missing since February 17.

news Missing farmer

A farmer from Kerala who disappeared from a state government farmer delegation to study the farm techniques of Israel is to reach the state back tomorrow, February 27.

The farmer, Biju Kurien (48) hailing from Iritty town in Kannur district of Kerala was part of a 27-member delegation of Kerala farmers led by state Agriculture Secretary B. Ashok, who left the state on February 11 and returned on February 20. However, Biju Kurien was missing since February 17 from near the hotel where he was staying.

The state agriculture department turned red-faced following the disappearance of Biju, who had sent a message to his family that he was safe and that they need not search for him.

Several people from Kerala are in Israel doing several odd jobs in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and in the interior areas of the country, and Biju, according to the state government sources, was sheltered by someone known to him.

However, the state government petitioned the matter to the Indian government which promptly advised the Indian embassy in Israel which issued a statement that Biju and anyone who had supported him would have to face consequences. The embassy also stated that he should not be able to stay in Israel once his visa, which is valid till May end, expires.

Sources in the Kerala agriculture department told IANS that the family of Biju Kurien have communicated to them that he was on a pilgrimage on reaching Israel. He, according to Agriculture Department will reach Kerala by Monday early morning after boarding a flight from Tel Aviv on Sunday afternoon.

His close family members were not responding despite repeated calls from IANS.

Sources in Israel told IANS that Biju would have realised the fact that if the Indian embassy turns antagonistic, survival in Israel would be difficult and hence, the decision to return to India.

Another reason attributed to his sudden return is the loss of menial jobs in Israel as several people from Ukraine are reaching the country.