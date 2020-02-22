Kerala farmer collapses and dies in his field in a suspected case of sun stroke

Last week, Kerala's Palakkad district recorded the highest ever temperature across the country at 37.1 degree celsius.

news Death

As Kerala records soaring temperatures, a 35-year-old farmer from Malappuram collapsed and died in a field on Friday morning in a suspected case of sun stroke.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Sudhi Kumar, a native of Tirunavaya in Malappuram's Tirur. On Friday morning, at 6 am, Sudhi Kumar and a few others headed to the field to do some work. According to reports, at 9 am, the men who had accompanied the deceased, left the field but the 35-year-old decided to stay on.

By 11:30 am, when he remained unreachable by phone, Sudhi Kumar's relatives reached the field and found him lying unconscious. On closer inspection, they confirmed that he had passed away. According to local media reports, the deceased's body was covered with burn marks, with skin peeling off in certain areas.

He was rushed to a local hospital and from there to the Kozhikode medical college for post mortem, upon confirmation that he had passed away.

An FIR has been lodged and an inquiry is being conducted in the case, according to officers at the Tirur police station.

Although marks on the deceased's body indicate sun stroke as a possible cause of death, officials are awaiting the autopsy report for a final confirmation as burn marks can also occur on the body after a person has passed away, according to Malappuram DMO.

On February 22, Kannur recorded the highest temperature at 37.1 degree celsius. This was followed by Vellanikkara (36.5), CIAL Kochi (36.4), Alappuzha (36.2) and Punalur and Kottayam at 35.5 degree celsius.

On February 16 last week, Kerala's Palakkad district recorded the highest temperature in the country at 37.1 degree celsius. This was closely followed by Vellanikkara in Thrissur (36.5 degree celsius), Punalur and Kottayam (35.5 degree celsius), Kannur (35.4) and Kozhikode (35.0).

Following the rise in temperature, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued public warnings asking those living in coastal cities to not expose themselves to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.