Kerala faces vaccine shortage: Six districts run out of Covishield stock

Health Minister Veena George said that the state has only 1.4 lakh doses of vaccine in stock and urged the Union government to supply more vaccines at the earliest.

Kerala faces a vaccine shortage with six districts running out of stock of the Covishield vaccine, state Health Minister Veena George said. Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur are the districts where the vaccine has run out of stock. In a statement on Friday, September 3, the Minister said that the state has only 1.4 lakh doses of vaccine in stock and urged the Union government to supply more vaccines at the earliest.

However, vaccine doses are available in all districts in less quantity, a government release read. “Many people are showing reluctance to take Covaxin; there is no need for any apprehension in taking Covaxin. Both Covishield and Covaxin are equally effective and safe. While the second dose of Covishield should be administered between 84 and 112 days after the first dose, the Covaxin second dose can be taken from 28 to 42 days,” the release added.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive in the state has been progressing with vigour. In August, the state administered 88,23,524 doses of vaccine. Of this the first dose was administered to 70,89,202 people while 17,34,322 were given the second dose. As per data released by the Health Department, the Union government had provided 58,99,580 doses of Covishield and 11,36,360 doses of Covaxin. Apart from this, 2.5 lakh doses of Covishield was made available, which was purchased through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation using Corporate Social Responsibility funds.

The Health Department aims to administer 100% first doses to all in September. The state has administered the first dose of the vaccine to 100% of healthcare and frontline workers while 86% of both categories have been given the second dose. In those above 45 years of age, 92% have been given the first dose while 47% have been inoculated with the second dose. For those between 18 and 44, 54% have got the first jab.

Kerala continues to report a high number of COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, September 2, it reported 32,097 cases with a TPR of 18.41%.

