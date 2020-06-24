Kerala faces likelihood of COVID-19 'super-spread', cautions CM Pinarayi

With 152 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the total number of people under treatment for the disease in the state shot to 1,691.

Following the daily review meeting to analyse the COVID-19 situation in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that there is possibility of ‘super-spread’ in the state and that it is dangerous. Superspreading is when infection spreads from one person to many.

With 152 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the total number of people under treatment for the disease in Kerala shot to 1,691. The state recorded 23 COVID-19 deaths.

“In the present situation, the number of deaths occurring among people after getting infected through primary contacts is more. Another danger is the possibility of super-spread, where the disease gets transmitted to many people from one. Studies have pointed out that travelling in flights is a reason for super-spreading,” said the Chief Minister.

The state government announced some relaxations for expatriates returning to the state after earlier mandating no-COVID certificates from returnees.

‘Do not send back returning migrant workers'

Pointing out that migrant workers returning to the state are being forced to go back because they don’t have a travel pass, the Chief Minister said that no officials should send them back.

“It has been seen that such migrant workers who come without passing are being sent back at the railway station itself. They should not be sent back. Rather, they should be sent to the quarantine centres of the district to which they want to go. The district administration should make arrangements for it,” Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Appointment of Child Rights Commission chief

Reacting to controversies regarding the appointment of KV Manoj Kumar as Chairperson of the Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights, the Chief Minister said that due procedure had been followed for the appointment and that he was eligible for the post.

The appointment of Manoj Kumar had created controversy after Opposition parties stated that the government was politicising the child rights panel by overlooking the merit of candidates. They alleged that the state government had changed regulations to appoint him.

Reacting to the questions posed by media persons, the Chief Minister said, “He is very well-qualified, he can carry out responsibilities in the best way. He was selected after abiding by all the rules. After receiving applications, an interview was conducted and based on that recommendation only he was appointed.”

