Kerala excise officials seize 57 opium poppy plants from Munnar

For the first time in Kerala, the excise officials have found deadly opium poppy plants from Munnar. According to officials, 57 opium poppy plants were recovered from the premises of Gundumala hospital in Munnar. According to Munnar Excise Circle inspector Shiju SS, the excise department has registered a case in connection with the incident. " The probe is going on. We need to find how the plants reached Munnar and who planted the opium poppy plants here," said the official.

Excise officials said that for the first time such plants were found in Kerala. A senior excise official said that opium poppy farming is mostly confined to states such as Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, and there is no information on its farming in Kerala including south Indian states. Migrant labourers, who were living in the area, suspect the seed came through Munnar to them, said the official. Excise officials said that using and planting of ganja plants were found in various parts of the state but the planting of opium poppy has not yet been reported in Kerala.

Some opium poppy plants were grown in the area after the seed fell from the grown plants, said excise officials. According to excise officials, opium normally collects from the fruit of opium poppy (Papaver somniferum) before it ripens. The opium poppy is extracted and produces heroin, including costly drugs.

Excise officials said that opium poppy is planted for medicinal purposes under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Opium poppy is considered one of the most deadly drugs and its planting and use are strictly banned, said an excise official.

Opium poppy is also related to terrorism. In Afghanistan, Taliban militants have reportedly used the poppy income for terrorist activities.

A team led by Munnar excise circle inspector Shiju SS; Excise officials Shaijumon Jacob, Jayal P John; Civil excise officials Benny P K, Suresh KM, Abdul Latheef T M, Manish Mon C K; and driver Anilkumar K P recovered the opium poppy plants, said officials.