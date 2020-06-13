Kerala eases Sunday lockdown: Here’s what is allowed

A government order dated June 13 said that these relaxations will now apply for certain activities and movements.

Kerala, which had been implementing a total lockdown on Sundays, has now eased some restrictions for the same.

As many places of worship are now open in the state, the Kerala government has allowed for movements of devotees from their homes to the place of worship and back. The order dated June 13 also states that movement of students and personnel to attend and conduct exams is also allowed.

"Conduct of exams, movement of students and personnel to attend the exams and for making arrangements for conducting exams [are excluded from Sunday restrictions]. They shall be allowed to travel using their admit card and identity cards respectively," says the government order, signed by Kerala Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta.

It also allows “movement of students for admission in medical colleges, dental colleges and other institutions.” “Their allotment letter shall be considered as movement pass,” the order states.

Kerala had been following a complete lockdown during Sundays, with strict police checking and directions for shops to remain closed.

Places of worship were allowed to open in Kerala on June 8 onwards. However, many religious authorities chose to keep their places of worship closed as a precaution against COVID-19, despite getting the government nod to reopen.

Churches under Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese, Changanassery Diocese and Malayattoor Pilgrimage have decided to remain closed except for personal prayers, baptisms and weddings with not more than 50 people. Syro Malankara, Orthodox and Jacobite churches will be reopened.

Palayam mosque in Thiruvananthapuram, and a few mosques in Kochi, Thrikkakara, Malappuram; pilgrimage centres like Mampuram Maqam, Malappuram Ma'din Grand Masjid, Patallapali Mosque, and Malik Dinar Masjid in Kasaragod will also remain closed.

The authorities at the famous Kodungallur Bhagavathy temple have also asked devotees not to visit the temple any time soon.