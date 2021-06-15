Kerala eases state-wide lockdown: Here’s what’s allowed

Weekend lockdowns will continue across the state, while bars and Bevco Outlets will be allowed to open from June 17.

news Kerala Lockdown

The Kerala government has announced that its statewide lockdown, which has been in place since May 8, will be eased. Restrictions across the state were eased, and instead, triple, complete or partial lockdowns will be imposed in certain regions based on the Test Positivity Rate (TPR), the number of samples that test positive in a particular group. The current lockdown is set to end on June 16, and relaxations will begin June 17. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on June 15 that the ease in restrictions is due to a reduction in COVID-19 cases. However, he urged people to maintain caution and follow safety measures.

"Kerala on June 15 reported 12,246 cases.On May 6, the state had reported 42,464 cases. The TPR on May 15 was 27.8%. The average TPR in the last three days has been 12.1%. The TPR in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram is below 15 %,” the CM said. Weekend lockdowns will continue across the state.

The relaxations

Public transportation will resume with some continued restrictions from Thursday, June 17.

Outlets under the State Beverage Corporation and bars will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 7 pm. The functioning will be based on slots booked through BevQ App.

Banks will continue to function on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Union and state government offices, public sector undertakings, government companies, commissions, corporations, and local self institutions will be allowed to function daily with 25% staff strength on rotation basis. The Government Secretariat will resume function with 50% of employees on a rotation basis. Private firms will be allowed to function with 50% of employees.

Weddings and funerals will be allowed with a maximum of 20 people. No gatherings in large numbers or public events will be allowed.

All national-level and state public examinations will be allowed .

While eating at restaurants will not be allowed, take away and home delivery will continue. Tourism, entertainment events and indoor events that attract crowds will not be allowed, including the operation of malls. All shops will be allowed to function from 7 am to 7 pm in areas where the TPR is upto 8% and with 50% of employees.

In areas where the TPR is between 8 to 20%, only shops that sell essential commodities will be allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm. Other shops in these areas can open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with 50% of employees.

In areas where the TPR is above 20%, shops selling essential commodities can open from 7 am to 7 pm. Other shops will be allowed to open on Fridays only with 50% of staff.

A triple lockdown will be imposed in areas where the TPR is above 30%. In areas where the TPR is between 20 and 30%, a complete lockdown will be in place and in areas where the TPR is between 8 and 20%, partial lockdown will be imposed. Normal activities will be allowed in areas where the TPR is below 8 %.

Non-contact outdoor sports will be allowed.