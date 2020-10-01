Kerala doctor found dead a week after the death of a child at his hospital

Relatives had alleged that the child died due to medical negligence.

news Death

A doctor from Kollam district of Kerala was found dead on Thursday at his house. Police are investigating if his death has anything to do with the death of a child in his clinic a few days ago.

Dr Anoop Krishna was the owner of Anoop Orthocare hospital located in Kadappakada of Kollam district. A week ago, a six-year-old child had died at his hospital. The parents had given a complaint against the hospital alleging that anesthesia had caused the child's death.

"We had taken case against the hospital for unnatural death. The child was under treatment in hospital. We are not sure that whether the two incidents are connected. The reason for his suicide is not yet known," Kollam East Station house officer told TNM.

After the child's death, the relatives had raised allegations that a major flaw while giving anesthesia had caused her death. However, the hospital authorities had said that a heart attack during a surgery caused the death.

Adhya Lakshmi was admitted to the hospital last week for the surgery.

Police said that her postmortem report had not come yet. "Further details will be known only after the postmortem report. We are not sure whether the doctor was depressed after the incident. He was found dead in his house," the police officer said.

Anoop Orthocare hospital was known for knee replacement surgery. It provides treatment to orthopedic disorders. The hospital also has a department specially for pediatric orthopaedic disorders. Anoop who was a Master of Science(MS) in Ortho was specialized in Arthroscopy, Sports Medicine and Arthroplasty, according to their website.

Apart from Anoop, the hospital has two other doctors, a pediatric orthopedician and an anaesthetist. Anoop was an orthopedic surgeon at the hospital. He has also attended TV shows on health issues.