The Customs Department in Kerala on Monday quizzed the driver and owner of a vehicle in which a consignment had been brought to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram from the international airport on March 4. The duo was quizzed as part of the Customs probe into the contents of the consignment in the wake of the controversial Kerala gold smuggling case, where gold was smuggled in diplomatic baggage.

As per IANS, the Customs Department, National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate are conducting separate probes into allegations that a gang was involved in smuggling of gold in the baggage that apparently contained copies of the Quran and 17,000 kilograms of dates bound for the UAE Consulate. Both the driver and owner of the vehicle, who were let go after being interrogated by the Customs, have denied any knowledge of the contents of the baggage.

The three central agencies are probing the controversial Kerala gold smuggling case, where 30 kg gold were smuggled in from UAE through a diplomatic baggage, meant for the acting UAE Consular Officer. Two of the key accused, Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS, were former staff of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The investigation agencies have stated that they believe that gold was smuggled through diplomatic baggage multiple times in the past. It was on July 5 that the Customs had seized the 30 kg of smuggled gold.

Moreover, this particular consignment of the UAE Consulate also came under the scanner after allegations that Keralaâ€™s Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel had links with gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh.

Denying the allegations of links with Swapna Suresh, KT Jaleel had stated that he had contacted her as directed by the UAE Consular Officer, regarding distribution of food kits and Quran. He had also showed proof of the WhatsApp messges exchanged in this regard, to the media. Meanwhile, this led to allegations that Minister Jaleel accepted the food kits and Quran from UAE Consulate, violating the protocols.

Last week, Jaleel was questioned by the ED and the NIA. Though opposition has demanded his resignation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly defended Jaleel.

