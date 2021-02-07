Kerala Crime Branch records Sunny Leoneâ€™s statement in cheating case

The complaint filed against Sunny Leone says that the actor was paid to attend an event on February 14, 2019, in Angamaly but did not.

news Police

The Kerala Crime Branchâ€™s Ernakulam unit recorded the statement of actor Sunny Leone at a private resort in Thiruvananthapuram district in connection with a cheating case. Sunny Leone has been booked based on a complaint filed by an event coordinator, Shiyas from Perumbavoor, who alleged that Sunny had promised to attend an event in 2019 February 14 in Angamaly, but did not.

In the complaint, it was alleged that Sunny Leone took Rs 29 lakh from the organisers to attend multiple events, including the one on Valentineâ€™s Day scheduled at Adlux convention centre The complainant said that her manager had taken money in several instalments from 2016 onwards, promising to attend five functions, but as it did not happen, he filed a complaint with the police.

A police officer told IANS that Sunny Leone, who was questioned on Thursday, had admitted to having taken the money but did not intend to cheat the event manager.

The officer said, "She had deposed before the Crime Branch that her manager had indeed taken the money and she had given dates several times but the event manager could not comply with her dates and hence the issue arose."

It is also reported that as per the agreement with the event coordinator the advance payment will not be returned.

The police recorded Sunnyâ€™s statement and based on the same, the police will collect more information from the complainant and then take further action. The actor has been vacationing in Kerala for over a month now.

She had visited Kochi a couple of times for different events. When she visited Kochi to inaugurate a mobile phone showroom in 2018, a massive crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of her, and the police had to resort to lathicharge to control the crowd.