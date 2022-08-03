Kerala Crime Branch moves HC to cancel Dileep’s bail in actor assault case

The prosecution has alleged that Dileep was trying to influence some witnesses and to destroy evidence in the case.

news Actor Assault Case

The Kerala Crime Branch investigating the 2017 actor assault case has moved the Kerala High Court seeking to cancel the bail granted to actor Dileep. The Crime Branch moved the High Court on Wednesday, August 2, after the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court refused to cancel the bail on August 1. The Crime Branch has said in its petition that Dileep was granted bail on the condition that he should not influence witnesses, but he has violated this condition. The Crime Branch has said that during the probe into the conspiracy case — where Dileep has been accused of conspiring to murder a few officials who investigated the actor assault case — they have found evidence that Dileep tried to influence witnesses.

According to reports, the prosecution alleged that Dileep was trying to influence some witnesses and to destroy evidence in the case relating to the murder conspiracy case going on against him and sought to cancel his bail. The court had granted him bail in conspiracy case, on February 7, under the following conditions: "If there is material to suggest that the accused are influencing or intimidating any witnesses despite conditions imposed by this court, that can be a ground to approach this court for cancellation of bail or for the arrest of the accused".

Dileep and five others were booked by the police for allegedly plotting a conspiracy to murder police officials who are investigating the actor assault case of 2017, earlier this year. This happened even when the trial of the actor assault case, in which Dileep is an alleged mastermind, was going on. The conspiracy case was filed against Dileep and others based on a complaint filed by DySP Baiju Paulose who is investigating the case. Director Balachandra Kumar made a series of allegations against the actor and in November last year, he released a number of audio clips, purportedly of Dileep and his relatives, plotting the murder of investigating officials of the case. Dileep is already out on bail in the actor assault case.

Just days ago, Dileep had approached the Supreme Court seeking the apex court to issue directions to the trial court to resume the trial in the actor assault case and complete it at the earliest. He also claimed that the case was made up “by a small but powerful and influential section of Malayalam film industry out of personal vengeance and professional rivalry” and said that the case has been preventing him from carrying out his “professional obligations as an actor”.