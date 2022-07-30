Dileep moves SC seeking early completion of trial in actor assault case

Stating that the investigation agency has filed a report on July 22 mentioning several witnesses who were already examining, the petitioner (Dileep) has sought that it should not be used to conduct a re-investigation.

news Actor Assault Case

Actor Dileep, who is an accused in the Kerala actor assault case, has approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to the trial court to resume the trial and complete it at the earliest. In his petition submitted on July 29, he claimed that the case was fabricated by a “small but powerful and influential section of Malayalam film industry out of personal vengeance and professional rivalry”. He has also alleged that his ex-wife, actor Manju Warrier, and a high-ranking police officer, who is presently holding the rank of DGP in Kerala police, were also involved in it.

In the petition, it is also alleged that the investigating agency interpolated, forged and mixed voice clips and did not “spare” even the lawyers. The petition also mentions the survivor-actor’s interview with anchor Barkha Dutt and names it a “carefully curated video” which was also a “ploy to evade a verdict in the case”.

Further, stating that the investigation agency has filed a report running into thousands of pages, mentioning several witnesses who were already being examined, the petitioner (Dileep) alleges that it was a ploy to prolong the investigation. Dileep’s counsel contended in the petition that a retrial in the case would cause serious prejudice to Dileep “unless clear directions are given to the prosecution to resume the trial proceedings without delay” and unless the trial court completes the examination. He also argued that a media trial was taking place and he was unable to carry out his “professional obligations as an actor”.

Dileep has made three main prayers at the Supreme Court: seeking SC to direct the trial court to resume hearing and complete hearing within a fixed period of time; to direct the trial court that the investigation report dated July 22, 2022, should not be used to conduct a re-investigation; and pass an order to prohibit re-examining of witnesses.

Earlier, on July 13, the prosecution sought three more weeks to complete further investigation in the actor assault case citing claims made by former DGP R Sreelekha through her YouTube channel ‘Sasneham Sreelekha’ that Dileep was innocent and accused the police of acting under pressure exerted by the media. The court disposed of the petition by granting time till July 22.

The case pertains to the abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor in Kerala, allegedly at the behest of actor Dileep, who has since been booked as the eighth accused in the case. The five-year-old case has been gaining new attention in recent months with fresh revelations, witnesses and a controversy involving former DGP of Prisons, Sreelekha, in favour of the accused actor.