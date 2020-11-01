Kerala CPI(M) veteran MM Lawrence’s son joins BJP expressing dissent over Bineesh case

Abraham Lawrence said he was joining the BJP following the turn of events in the CPI(M), including the arrest of the party chief’s son, Bineesh Kodiyeri.

Veteran CPI(M) leader MM Lawrence’s son Abraham Lawrence has joined the BJP. Abraham, who is an advocate, announced his decision to join the BJP on Saturday at a press meet in Kochi along with BJP leaders. He said he made the decision following the turn of events in the CPI(M), including the arrest of party chief’s son, Bineesh Kodiyeri. He was welcomed by BJP spokesperson AN Radhakrishnan. National President JP Nadda will officially induct him into the party through an online function next week.

A CPI(M) stalwart, 91-year-old MM Lawrence is a former Lok Sabha member and also a former Central Committee member of the CPI(M). He was one of the accused in the famous Edappally police station blast case of 1950, in which two police officers were killed. He is the only accused in the case who is now alive.

Talking to the media during the press meet with BJP leaders, Abraham said that he was very disappointed and agitated over CPI(M) state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over allegations of having links with the accused in the Bengaluru drug peddling case.

“I oppose this, that’s why I’m joining the BJP and I’m proud about it,” Abraham told the media. He also said that he was earlier a CPI(M) member.

Meanwhile, reacting to the news, MM Lawrence stated that one cannot join the BJP if they had ever been a Communist. “Anyone who has been a Communist at least once cannot ever join a party like the BJP!” he wrote on Facebook.

Talking to the media, Abraham upheld his respect for his father who is a staunch Communist. “You all know my father. He’s been a staunch Communist, not compromising on values and has fought for them, is still fighting… As a child, I knew many Communist leaders. But what the CPI(M) was then, what people like me and lakhs of other followers believed in, is not what it is now,” he said.

In 2018, when MM Lawrence’s daughter’s son Milan appeared with BJP leaders opposing the entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple, it had caused a controversy. The matter escalated after his mother, Asha Lawrence, came out saying that she was asked to leave her job at the Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (SIDCO) after her son appeared in the BJP rally.

