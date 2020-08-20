Kerala CPI(M) man's murder: Congress leader held for allegedly helping accused

Siyad (35), a fish seller, was stabbed to death in Kayamkulam in Keralaâ€™s Alappuzha district on Tuesday.

news Crime

A Congress worker was arrested in Kayamkulam in Keralaâ€™s Alappuzha district in relation with the murder of a worker of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth organisation of the Communist Party of India. Siyad (35), a fish seller, was stabbed to death in public on Tuesday at 10 pm. A Congress ward councilor Kavil Nisam was arrested as he reportedly helped the prime accused in the case to escape after the crime.

Earlier, a local gang leader identified as Vetta Mujeeb, who is the prime accused in the case, was arrested from Kottayam Medical College. According to police, Mujeeb escaped in the motorcycle of Nisam, who knew that the former had carried out the murder.

CPI(M) Alappuzha district secretary R Nasar alleged on Thursday that this was a planned murder by the Congress.

"This Congress councilor dropped Vetta Mujeeb (the accused) at his house. So this murder was planned. Say that this councilor was innocent. If so, why did he not inform police regarding the murder? Instead he was trying to protect Mujeeb. Congress is trying to create tension in the area. They are answerable for it," Nasar said.

Police had earlier claimed that this was not a political murder. But since a Congress worker was involved, they will now look into that aspect too. Another accused, Faisal, is in the custody of the police. Officials said that there are more accused in the case.

Siyad was hacked near fire station road in Kayamkulam. A deep wound in his liver caused the death. After the murder, the gang also attacked Rajees, a friend of Siyad. He was attacked at his house and sustained severe head injuries.

Following these incidents, there were clashes at different places of Kayamkulam on Wednesday. Locals vandalised Mujeeb's house. CPI(M) had also called for a hartal, to protest against the murder. There were also clashes in the taluk hospital as some of the gang members allegedly visited the hospital after Siyad was taken there.