Kerala CPI(M) leader and former MLA M Narayanan dies due to COVID-19

He was 55.

M Narayanan, a CPI(M) leader and a former legislator of Kerala passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19. He was 55. Narayanan, his wife and son had tested positive for the coronavirus in the last week of October. They were admitted at the District Hospital Palakkad. However, Narayanan’s condition deteriorated on Saturday evening and he was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi. He, however, passed away at 5.30 am on Sunday.

The CPI(M) leader represented the Kuzhalmannam Assembly constituency in Palakkad twice- winning elections in 1991 and 1996. Kuzhalmannam is one of the constituencies that ceased to exist post the delimitation in 2001.

Narayanan was serving as a member of the Kuzhalmannam Area Committee of the CPI(M). He was also serving as a member of the Karshaka Sangham (Farmers Forum ) state committee and chairman of Co-Operative Urban Bank , Palakkad. He had served long as Palakkad Area Committee Secretary of the CPI(M).

He had entered politics as a member of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M). He was an active SFI leader of the Victoria College, Palakkad. He was also Palakkad Area Secretary and District Secretary of the SFI. Narayanan was also Palakkad District President of the of Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the CPI(M).

“Narayanan had an open heart surgery six years ago and was an acute diabetic. When he was shifted to the private hospital we were told that there wasn’t much left to do,” former MP and CPI(M) leader NN Krishnadas told TNM.

The body was taken to Palakkad and cremated at the electric crematorium in the city, adhering to COVID-19 protocol. His wife and son tested negative on Sunday. His daughter is a nurse at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the death of Narayanan. "He was a selfless public worker who had relentlessly worked to resolve the issues in the farm sector," the CM said in the condolence message.