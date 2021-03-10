Kerala CPI(M) candidate list: 33 sitting MLAs won’t contest, 12 women candidates in

The party contests from 76 seats and backs nine independent candidates; it has announced 83 names on Wednesday.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), which leads the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala has announced 83 candidates listed for the upcoming Assembly Polls. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will contest from his sitting seat in Dharmadam in Kannur district while his cabinet and party colleague KK Shailaja is being fielded from Mattanur. The state will go to polls on April 6.

The party hasn't made many changes from the probable list that had been prepared earlier. The rule around two-time MLAs (not fielding those who contested and won consecutively twice) is said to provide an opportunity for younger people within the party. Thirty-three MLAs, including five ministers, are therefore not contesting this time. As a result, ministers and prominent leaders of the party, including Thomas Issac, G Sudhakaran, EP Jayarajan, AK Balan and C Raveendranath, have not made it to the latest list.

The party is contesting from 74 seats, of these, nine are CPI(M)-backed independents. Candidates for two seats Devikulam in Idukki district and Manjeshwar in Kasaragod will be declared later.

Four people under the age of 30 will be contesting. Between the ages of 30 and 40, there are eight candidates. Between 40 and 50 years of age, there are 13 contestants. There are 33 people aged between 51 and 60 who are contesting, and 24 above 60 years of age.

In a press meet to announce the list, Acting State Secretary of the CPI(M) A Vijayharaghavan, who is also an LDF convener, stated that the party gives equal importance to organisational activities, and not solely parliamentary politics.

“The intention of the two-term rule is not to exclude anyone but to include new faces,” he said.

Of the ministers MM Mani and J Mercykutty Amma have found a place in the list. MM Mani will contest from Udumpanchola in Idukki, Mercykutty Amma from Kundara in Kollam and KT Jaleel from Tirur in Malappuram. Aisha Potty, the three-time MLA of Kottarakkara has not been fielded this time. Former Rajyasabha MP KN Balagopal is instead the Kottarakkara candidate.

V Sivankutty, who was defeated by the BJP’s O Rajagopal in Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram, is being fielded from the constituency again. Prominent leader of the party in Palakkad MB Rajesh is the candidate for Thrithala. Rajesh is a two-time MP from Palakkad, but lost in the 2019 election. VT Balaram of the Congress is the sitting MLA from Thrithala. Former Rajyasabha MP P Rajeev has been fielded from Kalamassery in Ernakulam district. Actor Mukesh is fielded from his sitting seat of Kollam constituency. Saji Cherian, who got back the Chengannur seat from the UDF in the 2018 bye-elections, is fielded again in the constituency. TV anchor turned politician is the candidate from her sitting seat in Aranmula in Pathanamthitta.

Notably, KT Jaleel, who was the Minister of Higher Education, is contesting as CPI(M) backed independent from Thavanoor. Other notable Left independents include Karat Razak who will be contesting from Koduvally and PV Anwar from Nilambur.

Among other notable names are M Swaraj from Tripunithura, Mohammed Riyas from Beypore, VK Prasanth from Vattiyoorkavu, Veena George from Aranmula and Jaick C Thomas from Puthuppally.

Among the candidates listed, there are 42 graduates, including 22 advocates, 14 post-graduates, one PhD scholar, an architect and two MBBS doctors.

Twelve women candidates have also been listed. This includes Professor R Bindu, the wife of CPI(M) state secretary Vijayaraghavan, from the constituency of Irinjalakuda.

Full list of candidates

Thiruvananthapuram

Parassala - CK Hareendran

Neyyattinkara - K Ansalan

Vattiyoorkkavu- VK Prasanth

Kattakkada - IB Satheesh

Nemom - V Sivankutty

Kazhakoottam - Kadakampally Surendran

Varkala - V Joy

Vamanapuram - DK Murali

Attingal - OS Ambika

Aruvikkara - G Stephan

Kollam

Kollam- M Mukesh

Iravipuram - M Noushad

Chavara- Dr V Sujith (Independent)

Kundara - J Mercykutty Amma

Kottarakkara - KN Balagopal

Pathanamthitta

Aranmula- Veena George

Konni - KU Janeesh Kumar

Alappuzha

Chengannur- Saji Cheriyan

Kayamkulam - U Prathiba

Ambalappuzha- H Salam

Aroor - Daleema Jojo

Mavelikkara - MS Arun Kumar

Alappuzha - PP Chitharanjan

Kottayam

Ettumanoor - VN Vasan

Kottayam - K Anil Kumar

Puthupally - Jaick C Thomas

Idukki

Udumbanchola - MM Mani





Ernakulam

Kochi - KJ Maxi

Vypin - KN Unnikrishnan

Thrikkakara - Dr J Jacob

Trippunithura - M Swaraj

Kalamassery - P Rajeev

Kothamangalam - Antony John

Aluva - Shelna Nishad

Ernakulam - Yesudas Parappilly

Thrissur

Irinjalakuda - R Bindu

Vadakkancherry- Xaviour Chittilappilly

Manalur - Murali Perunelli

Chelakkara - K Radhakrishnan

Guruvayur - NK Akbar

Puthukkad- KK Ramachandran

Kunnamkulam - AC Moideen

Palakkad

Alathur - KD Prasenan

Nenmara - K Babu

Palakkad - CP Pramod

Malambuzha- A Prabhakaran

Kongad- K Santhakumari

Tharoor- PP Sumod

Ottappalam - K Premkumar

Shornur PP Mammykutty

Thrithala - MB Rajesh

Malappuram

Thavanur - KT Jaleel

Ponnani- P Nandakumar

Kondotty - KP Sulaiman Haji

Perinthalmanna - KP Muhammed Musthafa

Nilambur - PV Anwar

Mankada - TK Rasheedali

Vandur- P Mithuna

Malappuram - Abdul Rahman

Kozhikode

Koilandi - Kanathil Jameela

Perambra - TP Ramakrishnan

Balussery : KM Sachidev

Kozhikode North : Thottathil Raveendran

Beypore: PA Muhammed Riyas

Kunnamangalam : PTA RAhim

Koduvalli : Karat Razaq

Thiruvambady: Linto Joseph

Wayanad

Mananthavady : OR Kelu

Bathery : MS Viswanathan

Kannur

Dharmadom : Pinarayi Vijayan

Payyannur : PI Madhusoodhan

Kalliyassery : M Vijin

Azhikode : KV Sumesh

Mattannur : KK Shailaja

Thalassery : AN Shamseer

Thaliparambu : MV Govindan

Peravur Zakeer -Hussain

Kasaragod

Uduma : CH Kunjambu

Thrikkarippur : M Rajagopalan

Manjeswaram :



