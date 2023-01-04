Kerala CPI leader’s shop vandalised after post praising Unni Mukundan’s Malikappuram

A CPI leader based in Malappuram, Pragilesh has alleged that some persons had threatened via social media to attack his shop after he praised the recent Unni Mukundan starrer ‘Malikappuram’.

news Crime

Unknown persons have reportedly vandalised a Communist Party of India (CPI) functionary’s shop in Kerala’s Malappuram district, allegedly enraged over his social media posts praising a newly-released movie revolving around a young girl’s pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple. C Pragilesh’s light and sound service shop was found destroyed on the night of January 1, Sunday, the police said. Several newly-made boards and decorative lamps kept near the shop were also reportedly damaged in the attack.

A local leader of the CPI, Pragilesh has alleged that some persons had threatened via social media to attack his shop after he praised the recent Malayalam film Malikappuram, directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar. With actor Unni Mukundan in the lead role, the film narrates the story of a little village girl who has a strong desire to visit Sabarimala and offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa.

“There were some debates on social media recently after I put up posts praising the movie. Following that, some of the social media users threatened to attack me and my shop,” Pragilesh said. In a Facebook post, the CPI leader alleged that a policeman had threatened to set his shop on fire because he said the film was good. “A cyber warrior said he will settle scores the very same day, and a member of an atheist group said that I was a curse to society and that he would pluck me out,” he alleged.

He further stated that those who damaged his shop may have done so under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and that he would submit a complaint to the Director General of Police in this regard. He added that he was hoping CCTV footage would provide the evidence required in the case.

Perumbadappu police said a case was registered on Tuesday for property destruction under Sections 427 and 435 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation with regard to the charges raised by the owner is underway, they said.